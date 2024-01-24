Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) to post quarterly earnings of $0.35 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 66.7%. Revenues are expected to be $63.36 million, up 10.4% from the year-ago quarter.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Transcat, Inc. metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts expect 'Revenue- Distribution Sales' to come in at $22.39 million. The estimate suggests a change of +4.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Service Revenue' to reach $40.46 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +12.5%.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Gross Profit- Distribution' of $6.24 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $5.61 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Gross Profit- Service' will reach $13.13 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $10.79 million in the same quarter last year.



View all Key Company Metrics for Transcat, Inc. here>>>



Over the past month, Transcat, Inc. shares have recorded returns of -8.8% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +2.4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TRNS will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Transcat, Inc. (TRNS) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.