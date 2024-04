(RTTNews) - Transcat, Inc. (TRNS), Tuesday announced that Chief Operating Officer Mark Doheny will step down from the position, effective immediately.

The service provider said that Dohney will be replaced by Mike West, senior vice president of Operations.

Currently, Transcat's stock is trading at $110.30, up 1.44 percent on the Nasdaq.

