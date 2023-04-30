TransCanada (TRP) Declares $0.93 Dividend

TransCanada said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.93 per share ($3.72 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 29, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023 will receive the payment on July 31, 2023.

At the current share price of $41.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 8.96%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.10. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 908 funds or institutions reporting positions in TransCanada. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 1.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TRP is 0.64%, an increase of 9.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.86% to 863,633K shares. The put/call ratio of TRP is 1.58, indicating a bearish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.72% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for TransCanada is 46.41. The forecasts range from a low of 38.80 to a high of $52.75. The average price target represents an increase of 11.72% from its latest reported closing price of 41.54.

The projected annual revenue for TransCanada is 15,696MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 93,192K shares representing 9.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 96,145K shares, representing a decrease of 3.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 12.64% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 63,952K shares representing 6.25% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 35,625K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,354K shares, representing a decrease of 10.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 11.47% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 29,412K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,643K shares, representing a decrease of 0.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 9.70% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 25,155K shares representing 2.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,329K shares, representing a decrease of 12.62%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TRP by 19.15% over the last quarter.

TC Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TC Energy Corporation is a vital part of everyday life - delivering the energy millions of people rely on to power their lives in a sustainable way. Thanks to a safe, reliable network of natural gas and crude oil pipelines, along with power generation and storage facilities, wherever life happens - company is present. Guided by its core values of safety, responsibility, collaboration and integrity, company's 7,500 people make a positive difference in the communities where they operate across Canada, the United States and Mexico.

