Transat's top shareholder turns down Pierre Karl Péladeau's offer - The Globe and Mail

April 6 (Reuters) - Canadian tour operator Transat AT Inc's TRZ.TO largest shareholder Peter Letko said he will not sell his shares at the price offered by Quebec businessman Pierre Karl Péladeau, the Globe and Mail reported on Tuesday.

Letko Brosseau and Associates Vice President Peter Letko said he supports Transat AT's plan to seek $500 million in loans and to operate independently rather than sell at a reduced price, the report said.

(Reporting by Manojna Maddipatla in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((manojna.kalyani@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822700;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.