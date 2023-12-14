Transat A.T. Q4 Earnings - Update

(RTTNews) - (Adds Outlook)

Below are the earnings highlights for Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ_B.TO):

Earnings: C$3.195 million in Q4 vs. -C$126.231 million in the same period last year. EPS: C$0.08 in Q4 vs. -C$3.32 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Transat A.T. Inc. reported adjusted earnings of C$15.676 million or C$0.41 per share for the period.

Analysts projected -C$0.39 per share Revenue: C$764.467 million in Q4 vs. C$573.139 million in the same period last year.

Outlook:

Looking ahead, for the full year, the company intends to raise its available capacity by around 19 percent through recent and planned aircraft additions, as well as further improvements in fleet utilization. For full year, considering the current operating environment, Transat expects to post adjusted EBITDA margin of 7.5 percent to 9 percent, which would exceed the company's historical levels. Wednesday, Transat had closed up by 0.539 percent at C$3.73 per share in Toronto.

