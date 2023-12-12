News & Insights

Transat A.T. Names Jean-Francois Pruneau New CFO

December 12, 2023 — 08:37 am EST

(RTTNews) - Transat A.T. Inc. (TRZ_B.TO, TRZ.TO), an international tourism company, on Tuesday announced that it has appointed Jean-Francois Pruneau as its chief financial officer, effective January 9, 2024.

Pruneau succeeds the previous finance chief, Patrick Bui, who resigned in October to explore an external opportunity.

Jean-Francois Pruneau has over 25 years of experience in executive roles at major Quebec and Canadian companies and has most recently served as the CFO of Starpax Biopharma.

On Monday, Transat shares closed at C$3.41, down 5.80% in Toronto.

