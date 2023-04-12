TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series E, Cross 8% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: TA-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 8% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.7235), with shares changing hands as low as $21.37 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRH was trading at a 13.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRH shares, versus TA:

Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E:

In Wednesday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: TA-PRH.TO) is currently down about 1.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 3.2%.

