TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series E, Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Monday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: TA-PRH.TO) were yielding above the 6.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.2985), with shares changing hands as low as $19.90 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRH was trading at a 19.64% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRH shares, versus TA:

Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRH, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E:

In Monday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series E (TSX: TA-PRH.TO) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are off about 0.7%.

