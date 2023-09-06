TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 8.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 8.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.4635), with shares changing hands as low as $17.00 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRF was trading at a 30.08% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
In Wednesday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) is currently off about 2.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are down about 1.2%.
Also see: CTSO Average Annual Return
Funds Holding CMK
Shoe Carnival Historical PE Ratio
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.