Transalta's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 7.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:
In Friday trading, Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) is currently off about 1.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are down about 0.6%.
Also see: MTUM Videos
Funds Holding LTRY
Institutional Holders of VRRM
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.