TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0068), with shares changing hands as low as $14.91 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRF was trading at a 39.60% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:

Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Wednesday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) is currently up about 1.3% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 2.7%.

