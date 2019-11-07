TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series C, Cross 3.5% Yield Mark

In trading on Thursday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) were yielding above the 3.5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $1.0068), with shares changing hands as low as $14.58 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRF was trading at a 41.20% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:

Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:

In Thursday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) is currently up about 0.8% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 8.8%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.