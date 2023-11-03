TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series A Yield Pushes Past 6%

In trading on Friday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: TA-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 6% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7192), with shares changing hands as low as $11.92 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRD was trading at a 51.72% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.
The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRD shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A:
In Friday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: TA-PRD.TO) is currently up about 3.2% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 0.3%.
