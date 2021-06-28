TransAlta's Preferred Shares, Series A Crosses Above 5% Yield Territory

In trading on Monday, shares of TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: TA-PRD.TO) were yielding above the 5% mark based on its quarterly dividend (annualized to $0.7192), with shares changing hands as low as $14.12 on the day. As of last close, TA.PRD was trading at a 41.76% discount to its liquidation preference amount. It should be noted that the preferred shares are convertible.

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRD shares, versus TA:

Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRD, showing historical dividend payments on TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A:

In Monday trading, TransAlta Corp's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series A (TSX: TA-PRD.TO) is currently down about 2.1% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 0.9%.

