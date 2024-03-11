TransAlta (TAC) Suffers a Larger Drop Than the General Market: Key Insights

TransAlta (TAC) ended the recent trading session at $6.87, demonstrating a -1.01% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 0.11%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.12%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.41%.

Heading into today, shares of the power generation and marketing company had lost 1% over the past month, lagging the Utilities sector's gain of 4.88% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.7% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of TransAlta in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.10, down 87.65% from the prior-year quarter.

TAC's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $0.51 per share and revenue of $2.08 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of -67.52% and -16.25%, respectively.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TransAlta. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 17.83% upward. TransAlta presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In the context of valuation, TransAlta is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 13.7. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.88.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 170, positioning it in the bottom 33% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.