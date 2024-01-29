TransAlta (TAC) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

The latest trading session saw TransAlta (TAC) ending at $7.46, denoting a -0.93% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.59%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.12%.

Shares of the power generation and marketing company witnessed a loss of 9.39% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 6.7% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of TransAlta in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 23, 2024. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.28, reflecting a 162.22% increase from the same quarter last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for TransAlta. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. TransAlta is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

In terms of valuation, TransAlta is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.25. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.57.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 110, this industry ranks in the top 44% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

