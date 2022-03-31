TransAlta (TAC) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Thursday, shares of TransAlta Corp (Symbol: TAC) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.38, changing hands as high as $10.40 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.7% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TAC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TAC's low point in its 52 week range is $8.975 per share, with $12.13 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.37.

