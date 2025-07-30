TransAlta (TAC) Just Flashed Golden Cross Signal: Do You Buy?

From a technical perspective, TransAlta Corporation (TAC) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. TAC's 50-day simple moving average crossed above its 200-day simple moving average, which is known as a "golden cross" in the trading world.

A golden cross is a technical chart pattern that can signify a potential bullish breakout. It's formed from a crossover involving a security's short-term moving average breaking above a longer-term moving average, with the most common moving averages being the 50-day and the 200-day, since bigger time periods tend to form stronger breakouts.

A successful golden cross event has three stages. It first begins when a stock's price on the decline bottoms out. Then, its shorter moving average crosses above its longer moving average, triggering a positive trend reversal. The third and final phase occurs when the stock maintains its upward momentum.

A golden cross is the opposite of a death cross, another technical event that indicates bearish price movement may be on the horizon.

Over the past four weeks, TAC has gained 13.4%. The company currently sits at a #2 (Buy) on the Zacks Rank, also indicating that the stock could be poised for a breakout.

Once investors consider TAC's positive earnings outlook for the current quarter, the bullish case only solidifies. No earnings estimate has gone lower in the past two months compared to 1 revision higher, and the Zacks Consensus Estimate has increased as well.

Investors may want to watch TAC for more gains in the near future given the company's key technical level and positive earnings estimate revisions.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

