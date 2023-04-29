Transalta (TAC) Declares $0.06 Dividend

Transalta said on April 27, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.06 per share ($0.22 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.06 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 31, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 1, 2023 will receive the payment on July 1, 2023.

At the current share price of $8.92 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.47%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.18%, the lowest has been 1.34%, and the highest has been 4.14%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.59 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.49 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.84. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 189 funds or institutions reporting positions in Transalta. This is a decrease of 2 owner(s) or 1.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to TAC is 0.28%, a decrease of 16.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.12% to 186,618K shares. The put/call ratio of TAC is 0.26, indicating a bullish outlook.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.17% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Transalta is 11.96. The forecasts range from a low of 9.70 to a high of $15.51. The average price target represents an increase of 34.17% from its latest reported closing price of 8.92.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Transalta is 2,289MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Royal Bank Of Canada holds 36,233K shares representing 13.55% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,098K shares, representing a decrease of 7.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 14.24% over the last quarter.

Brookfield Asset Management holds 35,456K shares representing 13.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,448K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 2.96% over the last quarter.

Marquard & Bahls holds 15,033K shares representing 5.62% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Bank Of Montreal holds 11,012K shares representing 4.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,058K shares, representing a decrease of 0.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 2.92% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 10,990K shares representing 4.11% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,957K shares, representing an increase of 0.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in TAC by 3.28% over the last quarter.

Transalta Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

TransAlta owns, operates and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States and Australia with a focus on long-term shareholder value. TransAlta provides municipalities, medium and large industries, businesses and utility customers with clean, affordable, energy efficient and reliable power. Today, TransAlta is one of Canada’s largest producers of wind power and Alberta’s largest producer of hydro-electric power. For over 100 years, TransAlta has been a responsible operator and a proud community-member where its employees work and live. TransAlta aligns its corporate goals with the UN Sustainable Development Goals and has been recognized by CDP (formerly Climate Disclosure Project) as an industry leader on Climate Change Management. TransAlta is proud to have achieved the Silver level PAR (Progressive Aboriginal Relations) designation by the Canadian Council for Aboriginal Business.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.