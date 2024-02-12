TransAlta (TAC) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

The latest trading session saw TransAlta (TAC) ending at $7.03, denoting a +0.29% adjustment from its last day's close. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.1% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.33%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 0.3%.

Shares of the power generation and marketing company witnessed a loss of 9.66% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Utilities sector with its loss of 5.77% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.78%.

The upcoming earnings release of TransAlta will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on February 23, 2024. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.13, indicating a 128.89% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for TransAlta. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 7.19% lower. TransAlta currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note TransAlta's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 16.3. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 14.08.

The Utility - Electric Power industry is part of the Utilities sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 39% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.