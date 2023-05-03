TransAlta (TA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Wednesday, shares of TransAlta Corp (TSX: TA.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $12.34, changing hands as high as $12.37 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 1.3% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.52 per share, with $15.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other Canadian stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.