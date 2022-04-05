TransAlta (TA) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of TransAlta Corp (TSX: TA.TO) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $13.07, changing hands as high as $13.29 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading up about 2.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $10.82 per share, with $14.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.02.

