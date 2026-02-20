TransAlta Stock Up 29% as Fund Trims 794,400 Shares in $12 Million Move

Key Points

Potrero Capital Research sold 794,400 shares of TransAlta in the fourth quarter.

The quarter-end position value decreased by $12.64 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movements.

TransAlta represents 7.34% of fund AUM.

On February 17, 2026, Potrero Capital Research disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 794,400 shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $11.86 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

What else to know

This sale reduced TransAlta to 7.34% of Potrero Capital’s reportable equity AUM.

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: TLN: $29.05 million (9.8% of AUM) NYSE: TAC: $21.80 million (7.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: BL: $20.49 million (6.9% of AUM) NASDAQ: MSFT: $18.71 million (6.3% of AUM) NASDAQ: STX: $16.96 million (5.7% of AUM)

As of February 17, 2026, TAC shares were priced at $13.43, up 28.8% over the prior year and outperforming the S&P 500 by 17.72 percentage points.

Company overview

Metric Value Market capitalization $3.98 billion Revenue (TTM) $1.82 billion Net income (TTM) ($103.25 million) Price (as of market close February 17, 2026) $13.43

Company snapshot

TransAlta produces and sells electricity through hydro, wind, solar, gas, and energy transition assets, with additional revenue from energy trading and related mining and pipeline operations

The company operates an independent power producer model, generating income by selling electricity and energy-related commodities to wholesale and utility markets

It serves municipalities, industrial businesses, utilities, and large commercial customers across Canada, the United States, and Australia

TransAlta is a leading independent power producer with a diversified generation portfolio across North America and Australia. The company leverages a broad mix of hydro, wind, solar, and gas assets to provide reliable energy solutions and capitalize on energy transition trends. Its scale and operational diversity position it to serve a wide range of customers and adapt to evolving market demands.

What this transaction means for investors

TransAlta shares have climbed nearly 29% over the past year, decisively beating the S&P 500 even as the company navigates softer Alberta power prices. In the third quarter, it generated $238 million in adjusted EBITDA, down from $315 million one year prior, and $105 million in free cash flow, with availability at 92.7%. Cash flow from operations, however, ticked up to $251 million, underscoring that this remains a functioning power platform, not just a commodity trade.



So, trimming the position after that run looks like it could be less like a bearish call and more like risk management. The stake still represents 7.34% of assets, making it a top holding alongside BlackLine and Microsoft. In other words, this is not an abandonment of the thesis, but a recalibration after outperformance.



For long-term investors, the bigger question is execution. Management is advancing a 230 MW data center transmission contract and progressing energy transition initiatives. If those projects scale and power markets stabilize, TransAlta’s diversified hydro, wind, gas, and transition portfolio could justify patience.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Microsoft. The Motley Fool recommends BlackLine. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.