TransAlta Renewables Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc (TSX: RNW.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $17.81, changing hands as low as $17.80 per share. TransAlta Renewables Inc shares are currently trading up about 0.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of RNW shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RNW's low point in its 52 week range is $15.865 per share, with $22.47 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $18.15.

