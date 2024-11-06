TransAlta price target raised to C$18 from C$16 at TD Securities

TD Securities analyst John Mould raised the firm’s price target on TransAlta (TAC) to C$18 from C$16 and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See today’s best-performing stocks on TipRanks >>
Read More on TAC:
- TransAlta price target raised to C$16 from C$14 at RBC Capital
- TransAlta Corp Reports Q3 2024 Earnings Performance
- TransAlta’s Strong Q3 2024 and Strategic Moves
- TransAlta Reports Third Quarter Financial Loss
- TransAlta reports Q3 FFO C$0.68 vs C$1.36 last year
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.