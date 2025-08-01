Markets
TransAlta Falls To Loss In Q2

August 01, 2025 — 11:07 am EDT

(RTTNews) - TransAlta Corp. (TAC), on Friday reported net loss for the second quarter, compared to profit in the same quarter last year.

Net loss attributable to common shareholders was $112 million, while the company reported profit of $56 million in the prior year quarter.

Net loss per common share was $0.38 from profit of $0.18 last year.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $54 million, while it was $70 million in the prior year.

Revenue for the operator of a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets declined to $433 million in the second quarter from $582 million last year.

Loss before income taxes was $95 million, while the company reported earnings before income taxes of $94 million in the prior year.

Adjusted earnings before income taxes were $122 million, while it was $112 million in the previous year.

Net interest expense increased to $66 million from $57 million in the same quarter last year.

Shares are currently trading 2.61% or $0.31 higher at $12.36.

