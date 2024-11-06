News & Insights

Stocks

TransAlta downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins

November 06, 2024 — 04:52 pm EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

Desjardins downgraded TransAlta (TAC) to Hold from Buy with a C$15.50 price target The analyst stated that the downgrade is “predicated on uncertainty around the oversupply in the Alberta power market,” which could lead to “additional near-term CTG mothballs.” With this uncertainty in mind, the firm sees the stock as close to fully valued.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>

Read More on TAC:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

TAC

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.