TransAlta downgraded to Hold from Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins downgraded TransAlta (TAC) to Hold from Buy with a C$15.50 price target The analyst stated that the downgrade is “predicated on uncertainty around the oversupply in the Alberta power market,” which could lead to “additional near-term CTG mothballs.” With this uncertainty in mind, the firm sees the stock as close to fully valued.

