Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C Shares Cross 6.5% Yield Mark

The chart below shows the one year performance of TA.PRF shares, versus TA:
Below is a dividend history chart for TA.PRF, showing historical dividend payments on Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C:
In Wednesday trading, Transalta Corporation's Cumulative Redeemable Rate Reset First Preferred Shares, Series C (TSX: TA-PRF.TO) is currently up about 1.6% on the day, while the common shares (TSX: TA.TO) are up about 0.6%.
