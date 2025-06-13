TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Opinions on Recent Stock Upgrade and Data Center Deal Speculation

Recent discussions on X about TransAlta Corporation (TAC) have been buzzing with interest following a significant upgrade by a prominent financial institution. Many users are pointing to a potential data center power deal as a key driver behind the stock's recent surge, with some noting a sharp price increase and high trading volume in the past week. The conversation reflects a renewed focus on the company’s strategic moves in the clean energy and power generation space.

Additionally, there’s a mix of optimism surrounding TransAlta’s growth potential in renewables, though some skepticism persists regarding the sustainability of its current momentum. Posts on X highlight the stock’s performance as a point of intrigue, with several users debating whether the recent gains signal a long-term shift or a short-term spike. This dynamic has kept TAC at the forefront of energy sector chatter on the platform.

TransAlta Corporation Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 95 institutional investors add shares of TransAlta Corporation stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

TransAlta Corporation Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $TAC in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

National Bank issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/07/2025

