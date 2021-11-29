TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 30, 2021

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 30, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.04 per share is scheduled to be paid on January 01, 2022. Shareholders who purchased TAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 11.11% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $10.32, the dividend yield is 1.55%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAC was $10.32, representing a -12.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $11.80 and a 51.76% increase over the 52 week low of $6.80.

TAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). TAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$1.93. Zacks Investment Research reports TAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -264.47%, compared to an industry average of 2.3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the tac Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.