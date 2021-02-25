TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 26, 2021

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 26, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.035 per share is scheduled to be paid on April 01, 2021. Shareholders who purchased TAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 6.06% increase over prior dividend payment.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAC was $9.04, representing a -7.57% decrease from the 52 week high of $9.78 and a 149.04% increase over the 52 week low of $3.63.

TAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Southern Company (SO). TAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is -$.22. Zacks Investment Research reports TAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as -388.89%, compared to an industry average of 3%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the TAC Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

