TransAlta Corporation (TAC) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 31, 2020

TransAlta Corporation (TAC) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 31, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.032 per share is scheduled to be paid on October 01, 2020. Shareholders who purchased TAC prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 3.23% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $6.49, the dividend yield is 1.97%.

The previous trading day's last sale of TAC was $6.49, representing a -23.65% decrease from the 52 week high of $8.50 and a 78.79% increase over the 52 week low of $3.63.

TAC is a part of the Public Utilities sector, which includes companies such as NextEra Energy, Inc. (NEE) and Dominion Energy, Inc. (D). TAC's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $.29. Zacks Investment Research reports TAC's forecasted earnings growth in 2020 as 188.89%, compared to an industry average of -.7%.

