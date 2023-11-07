TransAlta Corp. Q3 FFO Declines

News & Insights

(RTTNews) - TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO, TAC) reported that its third quarter net earnings to common shareholders was C$372 million compared to C$61 million, last year. Net earnings per share was C$1.41 compared to C$0.23. Funds from operations declined to C$357 million from C$488 million. FFO per share was C$1.36 compared to C$1.80.

On average, five analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report profit per share of C$0.30, for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items. .

Third quarter revenues were C$1.02 billion compared to C$929 million, last year. Analysts on average had estimated C$622.35 million in revenue. Production for the three months ended Sept. 30, 2023, was 5,678 gigawatt hours compared to 5,432 GWh for the same period in 2022.

