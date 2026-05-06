TransAlta Corp. Announces Decline In Q1 Income

(RTTNews) - TransAlta Corp. (TAC) revealed a profit for first quarter that Drops, from last year

The company's earnings came in at $13 million, or $0.04 per share. This compares with $46 million, or $0.15 per share, last year.

Excluding items, TransAlta Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $18 million or $0.06 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the period fell 25.5% to $565 million from $758 million last year.

TransAlta Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: $13 Mln. vs. $46 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.04 vs. $0.15 last year. -Revenue: $565 Mln vs. $758 Mln last year.

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