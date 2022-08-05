TransAlta Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for TA

In trading on Friday, shares of TransAlta Corp (TSX: TA.TO) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $13.73, changing hands as low as $13.45 per share. TransAlta Corp shares are currently trading off about 5.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of TA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TA's low point in its 52 week range is $11.87 per share, with $15.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.84.

