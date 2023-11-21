TransAlta Announces Growth Targets To 2028 - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - TransAlta Corporation (TA.TO, TAC) has updated its strategic growth targets to 2028. The growth targets include adding up to 1.75 GW of new capacity to the company's fleet by investing approximately C$3.5 billion to develop, construct or acquire new assets through to the end of 2028, which will deliver annual EBITDA of C$350 million.

For 2024, the company expects adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of C$1.15 billion to C$1.3 billion and FCF to be in the range of C$450 million to C$600 million.

The company's Board has approved a C$0.02 annualized increase to the common share dividend, or 9 percent increase, and declared a dividend of C$0.06 per common share to be payable on April 1, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 1, 2023. The quarterly dividend of C$0.06 per common share represents an annualized dividend of C$0.24 per common share.

TransAlta also announced a joint development agreement with Hancock Prospecting to develop clean energy solutions for their growing operations in Western Australia.

