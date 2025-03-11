TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES Earnings Preview: Recent $TACT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES ($TACT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 13th after market close, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $10,574,850 and earnings of -$0.10 per share.
TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 13 institutional investors add shares of TRANSACT TECHNOLOGIES stock to their portfolio, and 16 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BBR PARTNERS, LLC removed 46,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $223,560
- BLACKROCK, INC. removed 45,578 shares (-16.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $186,414
- CANNELL CAPITAL LLC removed 39,841 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $162,949
- QUINN OPPORTUNITY PARTNERS LLC added 38,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $156,258
- SILVERBERG BERNSTEIN CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 20,762 shares (-4.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $84,916
- PERRITT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 20,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $97,200
- SUMMIT TRAIL ADVISORS, LLC removed 18,983 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $77,640
