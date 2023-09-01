News & Insights

Trans Mountain warns of delay, extra cost without route change to expanded oil pipeline

September 01, 2023 — 07:43 am EDT

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Expansion of the Trans Mountain oil pipeline would be delayed by months and incur hundreds of millions of dollars of additional cost, unless a regulator approves a change in its route, the Canadian government corporation that owns the pipeline told a regulator in a filing on Thursday.

Trans Mountain is asking the Canada Energy Regulator to approve a change from its approved route on a 1.3-kilometre (0.8 mile) section just south of Kamloops, British Columbia, saying the micro-tunneling construction method necessary on the existing route is not feasible technically or economically.

