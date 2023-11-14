News & Insights

US Markets

Trans Mountain says it is resuming work on pipeline in British Columbia

November 14, 2023 — 11:52 am EST

Written by David Ljunggren for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Nov 14 (Reuters) - The Trans Mountain pipeline expansion project on Tuesday it had been allowed to resume work in a wetland area near Abbotsford, British Columbia, after correcting issues raised by the Canada Energy Regulator (CER).

Earlier this month the CER ordered a halt on an 800-meter stretch after inspectors found several environmental and safety-related non-compliances.

"Trans Mountain has received a notice to resume work from the Canada Energy Regulator ... Trans Mountain corrected all non-compliances in the region and is conducting safety inspections of all active sites to prevent any reoccurrence," it said in an emailed statement.

(Reporting by David Ljunggren)

((david.ljunggren@tr.com; +1 647 480 7891;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.