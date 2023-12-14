News & Insights

Trans Mountain pipeline warns of 2-year delay, asks Canadian regulator to reverse decision

December 14, 2023 — 04:08 pm EST

Written by Rod Nickel and Manitoba for Reuters ->

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain Corp TMC.UL asked the Canada Energy Regulator (CER) on Thursday to reverse this month's decision to reject its request for a variance in construction of an expansion of its oil pipeline, warning of a possible two-year delay and billions of dollars in losses.

If Trans Mountain proceeds with the construction plan that is currently approved, complications could result in a borehole for the pipeline becoming compromised, forcing Trans Mountain to find an alternative installation plan, the corporation said in a letter to the CER.

