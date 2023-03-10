US Markets

Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion costs surge 44% to C$30.9 billion

March 10, 2023 — 03:53 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

By Nia Williams

March 10 (Reuters) - The cost of the Canadian government-owned Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion has jumped to C$30.9 billion ($22.35 billion), the federal corporation building the project said on Friday, a 44% increase on the previous estimate.

