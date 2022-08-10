US Markets
TA

Trans Mountain names Farrell as CEO

Contributor
Rithika Krishna Reuters
Published

Pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp on Wednesday named Dawn Farrell as its chief executive officer and president, effective Aug. 15.

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp on Wednesday named Dawn Farrell as its chief executive officer and president, effective Aug. 15.

Farrell recently served as the top boss of TransAlta Corp TA.TO.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

TA

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

Explore US Markets

Explore

Most Popular