Trans Mountain names Farrell as CEO

Aug 10 (Reuters) - Pipeline operator Trans Mountain Corp on Wednesday named Dawn Farrell as its chief executive officer and president, effective Aug. 15.

Farrell recently served as the top boss of TransAlta Corp TA.TO.

(Reporting by Rithika Krishna in Bengaluru; Editing by Aditya Soni)

((Rithika.Krishna@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/rithika_krishna;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.