Trans Mountain faces regulatory hearing over new pipeline variance request

Credit: REUTERS/JENNIFER GAUTHIER

November 24, 2023 — 01:51 pm EST

Written by Nia Williams for Reuters ->

Nov 24 (Reuters) - The Canada Energy Regulator (CER) has ordered the company building the Trans Mountain oil pipeline expansion (TMX) to appear at an oral hearing on Monday, as the regulator weighs whether to approve a variance request from the project.

Trans Mountain Corp, a Canadian government-owned corporation, last month applied for a variance on a section of pipeline between Hope and Chilliwack, British Columbia, after encountering "very challenging" construction conditions due to the hardness of the rock it needs to drill through.

The company wants to install a 30-inch (76-cm) diameter pipe instead of 36-inch (91-cm) as planned, a move that would shorten the installation schedule by approximately 55-60 days.

