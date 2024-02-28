News & Insights

Trans Mountain Corp says successfully removed pipe from final expansion section

February 28, 2024 — 11:08 am EST

Written by Rod Nickel and Ismail Shakil for Reuters ->

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL], the Canadian government-owned oil pipeline company, said on Wednesday it successfully removed a pipe from the final section of an expansion project that will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.

The expanded pipeline's anticipated in-service date continues to be in the second quarter of 2024, Trans Mountain added in a statement.

