Trans Mountain Corp says successfully removed pipe from final expansion section

OTTAWA, Feb 28 (Reuters) - Trans Mountain Corp [RIC:RIC:TMC.UL], the Canadian government-owned oil pipeline company, said on Wednesday it successfully removed a pipe from the final section of an expansion project that will nearly triple the flow of crude from Alberta to the Pacific Coast.

The expanded pipeline's anticipated in-service date continues to be in the second quarter of 2024, Trans Mountain added in a statement.

(Reporting by Rod Nickel and Ismail Shakil; editing by Paul Grant)

((ismail.shakil@tr.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.