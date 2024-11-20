News & Insights

Trans-China Automotive Finalizes Share Distribution Strategy

November 20, 2024 — 04:52 am EST

Trans-China Automotive Holdings Ltd. (SG:VI2) has released an update.

Trans-China Automotive Holdings Ltd. has completed the distribution of its shares, a move that solidifies the ownership stakes of key directors and substantial shareholders. This strategic step sees CEO Francis Tjia holding a significant 52.49% through Octo Holdings, highlighting the ongoing influence of major stakeholders. Investors keeping an eye on shareholder dynamics may find this development crucial as it underscores the company’s governance structure.

