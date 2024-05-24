News & Insights

Trans Canada Gold Launches Half-Million Financing

May 24, 2024 — 02:08 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Canadian Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. is raising $500,000 through a non-brokered private placement of 10 million units, with each unit comprising a share and a purchase warrant, to fund drilling activities for a new Multilateral Well in Alberta. The proceeds will also support exploration, legal, and accounting expenses. Additionally, the company plans to offer a finder’s fee for assistance in the placement.

