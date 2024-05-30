Trans Canada Gold Hits Eight-Month Production High

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has reported its eighth consecutive month of strong oil production in May 2024 at its Lloydminster heavy oil well and is gearing up to drill a second well anticipated to tap into over 3,000 meters of oil reservoir. The company, buoyed by stable global oil prices and the recent TMX pipeline startup, is optimistic about maintaining high oil rates, which supports future drilling and property acquisition plans. Their current operations have already yielded over 45,236 barrels of oil, underlining the efficiency and profitability of multilateral drilling techniques.

