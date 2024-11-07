Trans Canada Gold Doubles Oil Production

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has doubled its oil production by drilling multilateral wells, shipping 9,750 barrels in October from its Lloydminster sites. The company plans to expand its drilling operations in 2025 after acquiring additional lands with potential for further oil resource development. Their strategic shift towards multilateral drilling promises stable production levels and lower operational costs.

