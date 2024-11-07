News & Insights

Stocks

Trans Canada Gold Doubles Oil Production

November 07, 2024 — 01:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has doubled its oil production by drilling multilateral wells, shipping 9,750 barrels in October from its Lloydminster sites. The company plans to expand its drilling operations in 2025 after acquiring additional lands with potential for further oil resource development. Their strategic shift towards multilateral drilling promises stable production levels and lower operational costs.

For further insights into TSE:TTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.