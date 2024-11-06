News & Insights

Stocks

Trans Canada Gold Appoints New VP for Growth

November 06, 2024 — 03:36 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Canadian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has appointed Christian Timmins as Vice-President of Business Development and Marketing Communications to enhance marketing strategies, boost oil production, and drive revenue growth. Timmins brings over 20 years of experience in oil and gas operations to the role and will focus on expanding the company’s presence across North American and global markets. The company is also planning to drill new multilateral wells, anticipating increased production and revenue in 2025.

For further insights into TSE:TTG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.