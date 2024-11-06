Trans Canada Gold Appoints New VP for Growth

Trans Canada Gold (TSE:TTG) has released an update.

Trans Canada Gold Corp. has appointed Christian Timmins as Vice-President of Business Development and Marketing Communications to enhance marketing strategies, boost oil production, and drive revenue growth. Timmins brings over 20 years of experience in oil and gas operations to the role and will focus on expanding the company’s presence across North American and global markets. The company is also planning to drill new multilateral wells, anticipating increased production and revenue in 2025.

