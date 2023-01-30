Trane Technologies (TT) to Post Q4 Earnings: What's in Store?

Trane Technologies plc TT is set to report its fourth-quarter 2022 earnings on Feb 2, before the bell.

The company has an impressive earnings surprise history, having surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the past four quarters, delivering an earnings surprise of 6.4% on average.

Expectations This Time Around

The consensus estimate for Trane’s revenues in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $3.95 billion, indicating 10.8% growth from the year-ago quarter’s reported figure. The top line is expected to have benefited from increased customer demand in the Americas, and Europe, Middle East and Africa segments.

The consensus mark for TT's EPS in the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $1.64 per share, indicating 20.6% year-over-year growth. The bottom line is likely to have benefited from operating strength.

What Our Model Says

Our proven Zacks model does not conclusively predict an earnings beat for Trane this season. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. But that’s not the case here. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Trane has an Earnings ESP of -0.09% and a Zacks Rank #3.

You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Trane Technologies plc Price and EPS Surprise

Trane Technologies plc price-eps-surprise | Trane Technologies plc Quote

Stocks That Warrant a Look

Here are some stocks that investors may consider, as our model shows that these have the right combination of elements to beat on earnings this season:

Avis Budget Group CAR has an Earnings ESP of +7.40% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 13.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for CAR’s earnings has moved up 1.2% to $6.5 per share over the past 30 days.

Verisk Analytics VRSK has an Earnings ESP of +0.75% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for VRSK’s earnings has been unchanged at $1.17 per share over the past 30 days.

Gartner IT has an Earnings ESP of +0.52% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #3. The company is scheduled to report fourth-quarter 2022 results on Feb 7.

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for IT’s earnings has moved up 0.4% to $2.57 per share over the past 30 days.

Stay on top of upcoming earnings announcements with the Zacks Earnings Calendar.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2023

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top picks for 2023?

From inception in 2012 through November, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio has tripled the market, gaining an impressive +884.5% versus the S&P 500’s +287.4%. Our Director of Research has now combed through 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 tickers to buy and hold in 2023. Don’t miss your chance to still be among the first to get in on these just-released stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Avis Budget Group, Inc. (CAR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Gartner, Inc. (IT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Verisk Analytics, Inc. (VRSK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Trane Technologies plc (TT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.